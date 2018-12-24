Music drama about Queen Mary I comes to Lancaster Priory

Mary’s Hand is a new music drama about the life and reign of Queen Mary I.

It’s a little-known fact that Queen Mary loved games of chance, such as dice and cards.

In Mary’s Hand, the Queen shares a game of cards with the audience who get to choose the next card to be turned.

Their choices prompt Mary’s reflection upon the influences and events in her life: her father Henry VIII, her mother Katherine of Aragon, her Catholic faith, her half-sister Elizabeth I, and her desperate desire for a child.

Words and direction are by Di Sherlock and music by Martin Bussey.

Mary’s Hand will be performed at Lancaster Priory on February 23, 2019, at 7.30pm.

Visit thelittleboxoffice.com/mccaldinarts/event/view/93937 to book tickets for the event.