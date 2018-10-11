Motown show comes to Lancaster Grand

The greatest hits of motown show How Sweet It Is has been touring for over 18 years and is now coming to Lancaster .

The show celebrates the sweet sound of Motown and combines music and choreography. You’ll be ‘Dancing On The Ceiling’, with songs from legendary artistes such as Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson Five, The Isley Brothers, Edwin Starr and many more.

For more information visit www.howsweet.co.uk.

How Sweet It Is comes to Lancaster’s Grand Theatre on Friday, November 9 at 7.30pm.

Tickets £25/£23 conc are available from the box office on 01524 64695 or online from the website at www.lancastergrand.co.uk.