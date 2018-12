A man was airlifted to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary with head injuries after his car collided with a white van in Ovangle Road, Lancaster, on Sunday.

The motorist was in an orange Renault which was in a collision with the van close to Salt Ayre leisure centre just before 2pm.

Two men made off from the van who are yet to be traced by police.

The road was closed until shortly before 6pm while debris was cleared from the road.