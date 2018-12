It’s pantomime time at Morecambe’s Winter Gardens with performances of Mother Goose.

It’s pantomime time at Morecambe’s Winter Gardens with performances of Mother Goose. Performing are Tracey Austin’s dance factory and the Tread Softly Theatre. Performances are on December 15, 16, 19, and 22 at various times. For information and tickets call 01524 409009.