Morecambe Vantage team effort raises £30k for Prince’s Trust

Two teams of people from car dealerships in Morecambe took part in a driving tour to raise money for The Prince’s Trust Million Makers campaign.

Vantage Skoda,Hyundai, Citroen and Toyota Morecambe, part of Vantage Motor Group which operates 22 car sites across Northern England and the Midlands, almost trebled their fundraising target by helping to generate almost £30,000 for the campaign.

The team’s efforts were rewarded as Vantage Motor Group was also announced as the competition’s national runners up at the National Final in the Impact Award category.

The charity campaign challenges businesses to raise £10,000 within a six month period with the total raised going towards a national target of £1,000,000. The funds generated are used to transform the lives of disadvantaged young people around the country.

In support of this, two teams from Vantage’s Morecambe dealerships set out last week, visiting all 22 dealerships in the Vantage Group along a 570 miles route.

The Morecambe teams were competing against 20 others from each of Vantage’s dealerships to complete the tour in the time closest to 13 hours.

The 22 teams taking part managed to raise the grand total of £28, 927.72 with each car taking part having already secured sponsorship through local donors who added their branding to the race-day cars.

Vantage also supplemented this through sales of branded charity wristbands, cake sales and raffles across each of its dealership sites.Blaise Craddock a member of the Vantage SKODA and Hyundai Morecambe team, said: “The challenge was a tough ask but also a great opportunity to fly the flag for Morecambe while helping to generate a tonne of money for such an important charity.

“It was a thoroughly enjoyable day with a friendly rivalry between teams along the route and well worth the early start!”

Vantage raised almost £10,000 of the grand total via its Just Giving page through one off donations in addition to the money collected from race car sponsors.

Part of Vantage’s near £30,000 contribution went towards the overall target of £1,000,000.

To support Team Vantage in its Million Makers challenge, visit: http://bit.ly/VMilMak or text TVMM77 and your donation in £ to 70070.