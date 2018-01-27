Morecambe training company reaches out to ‘lost army’

Leading Morecambe training company PHX Training has issued a message to help the ‘forgotten army’ of jobseekers.

The company is reaching out to those who may not be aware of the opportunities for learning under government funding.

Those aged over 19, who have not previously attained a GCSE Grade C, or higher, will be fully funded if they study for a qualification in English or maths up to and including level 2.

Restrictions facing the unemployed may include living with a partner that works full time, access to available information and opportunities locally.

Gaining support due to being unemployed is often restricted.

Many factors can influence these restrictions such as being unemployed but living with a partner that works full time.

Supported by the government, PHX is keen to support the ‘forgotten workforce’ by offering level 2 courses to those unemployed, not just those claiming benefits.

Shirley Williams, development director at PHX Training, said: “People may not be fully aware that they have the right to this level of tuition.

“If anyone in interested in taking up these types of qualifications please get in touch for more information, they are key to leading people into future training and employment.”

PHX Training, which has seven centres across Lancashire, Cumbria and Merseyside, offers courses in English and maths leading up to a level 2 qualification, the equivalent to a grade C at GCSE.

Other training programmes available through the network include business administration, customer service, IT, management, team leading, warehousing, hospitality, health and social care, cleaning services and sales and recruitment.

For more information about PHX Training e-mail preston@phxtraining.co.uk or tel 01772 250962.