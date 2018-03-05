Morecambe to become first town in county to launch ‘Ask for Angela’ campaign

Morecambe will become the first town in Lancashire to launch the ‘Ask for Angela’ campaign.

‘Ask for Angela’ is an innovative campaign enabling those who feel vulnerable in pubs and clubs to discreetly approach staff and request assistance and is being rolled out across the country following successful pilots.

Morecambe BID, in conjunction with Lancashire Police and Morecambe Pubwatch, has produced posters and coasters to be distributed in local pubs and clubs.

The ‘Ask for Angela’ initiative aims to reduce sexual violence and vulnerability by providing customers with a non-descript phrase they can use to gain assistance from staff members in order to be separated from the company of someone with whom they feel unsafe due to that person’s actions, words or behaviour.

The initiative - originally launched by Lincolnshire County Council - has already proved successful following a Metropolitan Police pilot in Merton borough.

By “asking for Angela”, an individual is alerting staff that they require help.

They will be taken aside, or to a safer location, so they can speak in confidence to that staff member about what assistance they need.

Options available to staff include: offering to call a taxi for the individual; contacting their friends or family; or requesting that an individual causing the distress leaves the venue.

Hayley Child, Sexual Violence and Abuse Strategy Coordinator for Lincolnshire and creator of the ‘Ask for Angela’ scheme said: “The scheme has been extremely successful and feedback from the public and venues is that it is being used.

“I think it’s great Morecambe venues are taking on the scheme and implementing a protective measure for users of their Night Time Economy.”

They will be placed in the toilets of those establishments.