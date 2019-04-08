Morecambe strongman breaks British Log Lift record

Morecambe strongman Graham Hicks is celebrating today after writing himself into the history books again – this time by lifting a new British Log Lift record.

The recently crowned Britain’s Strongest Man raised an impressive 214kg, almost 34 stones.

It narrowly smashed the previous record of 213kg which was held by retired former World Strongest Man Eddie Hall.

But Morecambe muscle man Graham was disappointed not to lift a new world record, currently 228kg, held by strongman legend Zydrunas ‘Big Z’ Savickas.

Hicks, aged 33, a dad of two - expecting his third child this summer - was also not fit enough to compete for the overall Europe’s Strongest Man title, where the log lift was event one at Leeds First Direct Arena on Saturday.

Game Of Thrones superstar and World’s Strongest Man Hafþór ‘Thor’ Björnsson hammered the opposition to retain his European strongman crown - winning it a record fifth time.

They lifted logs, flipped giant tyres, dragged chains and gripped hold of the Pillars of Hercules - a spectacular new showpiece which threatens to pull the strongmen apart as they are try to hold two giant pillars upright, for as long as possible.

Lancashire strongman veteran Mark Felix, of Rishton, just days from is 53rd birthday, gave inspiration to every middle aged strongman fan when he set a new world record at the event.

Hicks, a four times World’s Strongest Man competitor, twice runner up at Europe’s Strongest Man and third in 2014, said of missing out on the log lift world record:”I’ve done it in training and I’m upset with myself that I didn’t get it tonight - but it’s on my things to do list for next year, along with retaining my British title.

“I won’t be competing at this year’s World’s Strongest Man because our third child is due just before and I need to be around to look after the children.

“Everyone, including my wife, is telling me to go compete. But I’ve decided family comes first.”

Also disappointed not to grab the log lift world record was cartwheeling Iron Biby, of Burkina Faso - who won the event with the second heaviest log lift in history, of 220kg.

Tickets for all Giants Live events including World’s Strongest Man Qualifying Tour at SSE Wembley on Saturday, July 6, Manchester Arena, Saturday, September 7 and Britain’s Strongest Man 2020 at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on Saturday, January 18, and Europe’s Strongest Man 2020 at Leeds First Direct Arena on Saturday, April 4, are now available via www.giants-live.com.