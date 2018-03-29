Morecambe street band appeals for help funding new drums

A popular Morecambe band is appealing for help to replace its ageing drums.

Baybeat Streetband hopes to raise £2,000 to get a whole new set of drums.

Twenty-five years of performances and rehearsals have taken a toll on the group’s drums, to the extent that they are now almost unplayable.

In a bid to raise funds, Baybeat members are taking part in an online busking challenge, which they describe as “a mad, ridiculous and foolhardy journey into the digital world with More Music’s longest running project as we attempt to recreate our unique and eccentric street performance live on Facebook.”

You can watch the event live online on Tuesday April 24 from 8pm.

Baybeat is More Music’s longest running project, playing since 1993.

It is made up of people from across the Lancaster and Morecambe district, open to anyone regardless of age, experience or ability. The band, which rehearses at The Hothouse in Devonshire Road, Morecambe, every Tuesday, helps its members to develop more than a love for playing live music; it fosters teamwork, self-confidence, self-sacrifice and determination; time-management, generosity of spirit, multi-tasking abilities and resilience.

Performing across the region and creating a carnival atmosphere wherever they go, Baybeat took part in more than 30 outdoor performances last year to thousands of people around the country.

As the Visitor went to press, £112 had been raised of the £2,000 target.

Every pound donated towards the appeal will be matched by Arts Council England.

To donate to the cause, go online at https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/baybeatstreetband