Morecambe shooting victim in serious condition in hospital
A man in his 20s was shot in the face in a Morecambe alleyway yesterday evening (Monday, November 15), say police.
The shooting happened shortly before 6pm when the gunman opened fire on a Morecambe man in an alley at the back of Skipton Street, just off the seafront.
The shooter has not been arrested and the victim remains in hospital where his condition is described as "serious but stable".
Lancashire Police said it will be ramping up its patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the public over the coming days.
A police spokesman said: "We were called at 5.56pm yesterday (Monday, November 15) to reports of a suspected firearms discharge in an alleyway to the rear of Skipton Street.
"Emergency services attended and found a local man, aged in his 20s, with facial injuries.
"He was taken to hospital where his condition is now described as serious but stable.
"No arrests have been made at this stage but enquiries are very much ongoing and reassurance patrols will be increased in the area in the coming days.
Anyone with information, CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage which could assist our investigation is asked to call 101, quoting log 1181 of November 15, 2021.
Alternatively report it online or call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.