Morecambe Scouts fundraiser at Salt Ayre Sports centre

Scouts from 16th Morecambe are taking part in a duathlon to raise essential funds towards equipment for their troop.

Members of 16th Morecambe Beavers, Cubs and Scouts will be getting involved and raising money by running and cycling their chosen challenge distance around the track at Salt Ayre.

The event is to raise essential funds towards scout group equipment including tents, camping gear, life jackets and the cost towards the scout hut defibrillator.

The fundraiser is on Sunday, September 30, from 10am to 3pm at Salt Ayre Sports Centre.

Vicky Van Mechlen, a volunteer with 16th Morecambe, said: “As this fantastic scout group continues to grow, fundraising for equipment is crucial in order to sustain and develop the high quality programmes of activity which provide such exciting opportunities and experiences for local children.

“Members of the public can support the event and help us reach our target via the my donate website.”

Visit https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/16thmorecambeduathlon to donate.