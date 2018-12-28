Morecambe schoolgirl helps brings some Christmas joy to homeless

A Morecambe schoolgirl donated 50 bags of Christmas gifts to help homeless people across the district.

Great Wood Primary School pupil Jasmine Elamir used her own birthday money towards buying useful items and gifts to help users of Lancaster & District Homeless Action Centre.

Her proud mum Isabel said: “Jasmine is a very caring and energetic little girl. She is full of confidence with a heart of gold. From a very young age she always asked questions when she saw a homeless person on the street and as she got older it became something she became very emotional about.

“She was asking me if we could do something to help, even if it was something small, so I rang Lancaster homeless centre and spoke to a lady named Sandra O’Neill who was so lovely and gave Jasmine some advice on what to put in the bags that would benefit the homeless.

“Between us we decided to do some waterproof drawstring bags filled with thermal hats, socks, gloves, toiletries and a small Christmas present – as she wanted them to be able to open a present on Christmas Day like everyone else.”

Jasmine was helped by setting up a fundraising page, and also used her own birthday money along with donations from friends and family.

Tesco in Morecambe also kindly donated 50 large chocolate bars to use as Christmas presents in the parcels.

Jasmine and her mum dropped the bags off at the homeless centre on Christmas Eve, where they were thanked by staff Phil Moore and Grahame Legg.

“Jasmine wants to continue doing things to help the homeless and will continue to do as much as she can in any way she can,” Isabel said.