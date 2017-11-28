Morecambe school rated ‘good’ by Ofsted

Great Wood Primary School is celebrating after being rated ‘good’ by education watchdogs Ofsted.

The Beaufort Road school was given a short inspection and the inspector said it “continues to grow and improve because of good teaching and strong leadership”.

The inspection was the first since the school’s last full Ofsted report in 2013 when it was also rated ‘good’.

‘Good’ is the second highest rating out of four a school can achieve, ‘Outstanding’ being the best.

The school has seen many changes since the last inspection by increasing its number of pupils by 60 and adding six classrooms.

The inspector’s report also said: “There is much to keep pupils happy and excited about learning at Great Wood. Pupils make good progress across classes and different subjects. It is little wonder that the school remains popular and over-subscribed.”

In order to further improve the school was told it should “ensure activities and resources in the early years promote and better develop children’s ability to write” and “plans for improving pupils’ writing in Key Stage 1 show explicit actions and next steps”.

Mr Ross said: “Staff and parents work together creating a calm, caring culture with a focus on aiming high and making a difference and just as on any day at Great Wood, our visitors saw its impact on the children.

“The inspection also recognised the work to deepen and strengthen learning and our strong end of year results.”