Morecambe salon named winner at Professional Beauty Regional Awards

The brightest names in spa and beauty were recognised at this year’s Professional Beauty Regional Awards, with Morecambe’s Prestige Health & Beauty being named as North West Boutique Salon of the Year.

Awards were handed out to the most outstanding spas and salons in the country over a black tie dinner held at the Principal Hotel in Manchester.

More than 400 guests attending the evening event, which was hosted by comedian Tom Ward.

Now in their third year, the awards are divided into three categories: spa, boutique salon (for businesses with three treatment rooms or fewer), and large salon (four treatment rooms or more).

With 21 awards handed out on the night, the Professional Beauty Regional Awards celebrate those beauty providers who go above and beyond the call of duty in terms of professionalism, skill and customer service within their region.

Commenting on the awards, professional beauty editor Eve Oxberry said: “The beauty and spa industry is developing into an increasingly powerful one.

“UK consumers spent £7.6 billion on professional beauty treatments last year, and when you add retail sales into that figure, the beauty and spa industry is among the most important to the British economy today.

“Congratulations to all of tonight’s winners, whose exceptional customer care and treatment delivery have an enormous impact, not only on the way their clients look, but how they feel, both physically and mentally.”

Prestige Health & Beauty collected the title of North West Boutique of the Year, beating off competition from others in the region.

As winners of the Professional Beauty Regional Awards, they will now be put forwards for the national awards which take place at the end of February 2019.

Accepting their award, Kelly Murgatroyd, director of Prestige Health & Beauty, said: “It feels absolutely amazing to have won. These awards are massively important to the industry and for us to be recognised amongst so many other strong successful businesses means everything.

“I just want to thank my amazing team for there continued hard work & high standards.

“I am beyond proud of my team I have and to my husband who puts up with me and is extremely supportive, thank you.”