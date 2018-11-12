Morecambe’s Venus and Cupid statue will move to town’s Arndale Centre

A prominent Morecambe sculpture is on the move.

The town’s Venus & Cupid statue – which currently sits by the sea on Marine Road East – will wend its way down the promenade on Sunday en route to its new home.

As reported in The Visitor in September, the sculpture was severely damaged by last winter’s frost and the Venus & Cupid Arts Trust – which is responsible for maintenance – has started raising funds for extensive repair work.

Meanwhile, the trust needs somewhere safe to store the statue while the work is being done.

And so the Arndale centre has come to the rescue.

“We needed somewhere safe and dry to work over the winter,” said Siân Johnson, trust chair.

“They have offered us a lovely unit next door to the new White Elephant Gallery.”

Colette Grover, centre manager, said: ‘“I am delighted the Arndale Morecambe Bay has been able to come to the rescue of Venus & Cupid .

“We look forward to welcoming them on Sunday.”

The statue will be loaded onto a trailer towed by artist Shane Johnstone’s truck and will progress along Marine Road to its new temporary home.

The trust is inviting Visitor readers to photograph Venus as she makes her journey through the streets of Morecambe between 8.30 and9.30 am.

The route will be along Marine Road Central, Northumberland Street and Central Drive to the New Town Square via Pedder Street.

“We will be putting up a selection of photos and selfies in the store window and ask shoppers to vote for the best,” said Siân.

Entries can be emailed to sian@sja.uk.net, or dropped in by hand to 336 Marine Road Central LA4 5AB, or to any member of the Arndale Morecambe Bay staff.

The Venus & Cupid Arts Trust took over responsibility for the care and maintenance of the sculpture in September 2015 after a three-year campaign to raise money from the public to save it from destruction.

The sculpture was severely damaged by frost last winter and needs to be dried out and repaired.

The Trust is running a new fundraising campaign to do this and this could take some time.

Work could be finished in time for the 2019 season if the fundraising campaign is successful.

The sculpture in its setting at Scalestones Point has become a much photographed landmark and has been used extensively in local tourism promotion and media coverage of Morecambe Bay.

It is rated on TripAdvisor among the top things to do in Morecambe

Apart from caring for Venus & Cupid, the Trust supports other arts projects in Morecambe and plans to support these from the new unit at the Arndale.