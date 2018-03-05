Morecambe’s Midland Hotel to host afternoon tea for African charity

The art-deco Midland Hotel in Morecambe is to play host to a charity high tea event organised by an aid worker to help young people in Africa.

The fundraising event is for The Noah Initiative (UK), which is helping to build a better future for young men in Kenya and raise awareness for the country’s ‘forgotten youth’.

The charity, the brainchild of 28-year-old Elliot Berry, works with fatherless children and young men in the slums of Kambi Teso in Eldoret in western Kenya.

Inspired by his experience of working in Africa as a counsellor and ‘house parent’ in Eldoret, Mr Berry set up The Noah Initiative charity to work with local schools and guardians to secure a better education for fatherless, abused or neglected boys.

“Following the charity’s successful launch, we now have over 60 boys in the programme, with ages ranging from first year of secondary school to finishing college,” said Elliot.

“We’ve also been able to rescue four children from human traffickers, bringing them back from Tanzania to be reunited with family members.”

The hotel, which is managed by English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues, is putting on the high tea on Friday March 9, with participants given the chance to browse a Kenyan market from 1pm onwards, talk to the founder of The Noah Initiative and enjoy a traditional afternoon tea.

The Kenyan market will feature a range of goods, including African crafts, bowls, jewellery, art, souvenirs, clothing, Noah Initiative CDs and t-shirts. Tickets for the event are £17.50 on 07967 054 990 or direct with The Midland on 01524 428 371 or emailing events.midland@englishlakes.co.uk.