Morecambe road to remain closed until Wednesday after chimney collapses

A Morecambe road is expected to remain closed until Wednesday after a chimney collapsed at the weekend.

Euston Grove was closed to all vehicles and pedestrians in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said the decision was taken for “public safety” and the road is expected to reopen tomorrow, Wednesday.

Residents and their pets were evacuated from their homes after the incident, which happened at around 3.30am.

A dog, a cat, a rabbit and 11 people were among those initially told to leave their homes and taken into the care of Lancaster City Council.

The evacuations took place as a precautionary measure, as there were fears the chimney could collapse further.

Firefighters also attended the scene to switch off the gas and electricity, leaving just after 5am.

A city council spokesman said the collapsed chimney was situated between two adjoining properties, one of which was vacant.

The other property houses two flats, each occupied by two people, who have all now been temporarily rehoused at other accommodation owned by their landlord.

In addition, the two properties on either side of this were also initially evacuated as a precaution, although occupants were allowed home later that day.

The road is expected to remain closed until Wednesday, while the chimney is made safe.