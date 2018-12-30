Morecambe RNLI crew rescue dog walker trapped in mud

Crews from Morecambe RNLI station came to the rescue after a dog walker became stuck in mud while trying to rescue her pet.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon some 100 metres off the promenade between the Sailing Club and Green Street slipways.

After the dog had run off off and its lead had snapped, the female owner became trapped up to her knees while attempting to recover the animal.

With help from two members of the local Coastguard team, who had walked out to join them, and with the incoming tide only 10 metres away, the RNLI volunteers managed to free the casualty after five minutes minutes and transport her safely to shore.

An RNLI spokesmand said: “The casualty’s dog made its own way to shore and into the care of the lady’s waiting daughter.”