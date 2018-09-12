Morecambe relegated despite two wicket win over Chorley

Morecambe were relegated from the Northern Premier Division on Saturday despite beating Chorley by two wickets at Windsor Park.

Captain Ryan Pearson won the toss and elected to put Chorley into bat first as the home side were restricted to just 114-6.

Morecambe made an early breakthrough when Alexander Howarth (14) was caught by Pearson off Tommy Clough (3-52) with the score on 15, and the same pair combined again to remove Wian Van Zyl (17) to leave the hosts on 46-2.

Ed Moulton (4) was next to go as Jamie Cassidy (1-40) took his only wicket of the day, Alex Briggs taking the catch with the score now on 52-3.

Chorley captain Andrew Holdsworth also departed after a knock of 15, he was caught by Luke Jongwe off the bowling of Daniel Edwards (2-21) to leave the hosts on 73-4.

The fifth wicket came soon after, Edwards and Jongwe again combining to get rid of Stuart Naden (1), and Harry Barclay (7) was caught by Edwards off Clough with the score now on 86-6.

That was the final wicket of the innings, Gayan Maneeshan (33no) and Gaurav Dhar (17no) seeing things out for Chorley.

Morecambe were made to work hard for their victory, losing Briggs (11) early on LBW to Chris Harty (1-27) and then Luke Pearson (19) fell to Dhar (1-21) with the help of Howarth to leave the visitors on 46-2.

Jamie Heywood (5) was next to go, bowled by Joe Barker (1-18), and then captain Ryan Pearson (0) fell soon after as he was caught by Dhar off James Lee (2-32) as Morecambe appeared to be wobbling on 58-4.

Jongwe managed a knock of 30 before being caught and bowled by Naden (2-11) and Lewis Smith could only manage one run before falling to the Chorley man again, Barclay taking the catch to leave the away team on 75-6.

Reuben Orr didn’t even get off the mark when he was out LBW to Lee, and when Edwards (3) was run out Morecambe looked in big trouble at 88-8.

However, Peter Deeks (29no) and Cassidy (11no) remained unbeaten to help their team get over the line to record a two wicket victory.

Despite the win though, Morecambe were still relegated as Fulwood and Broughton were also victorious, winning by eight wickets at Fleetwood to ensure their survival in the division.