Morecambe pupils showcase Made in Dagenham

Pupils swapped their desks for the stage as they told the story of Made in Dagenham.

Morecambe Community High School became host to tell the story of the most significant developments of the 20th century.

The cast of Made in Dagenham at Morecambe Community High School.

It tells the tale of the women’s strike action of the Ford Factory in Dagenham; something which would ultimately lead to the formation of the Equal Pay Act 1970.

A cast of 52 students took to the stage.

A school spokesman said: “Special mentions must go to Daniel Zanelli and Keyra Cowx for a superb portrayal of leading husband and wife Eddie and Rita O’Grady in their final production at the school.

“Dale Lambert gave an outstanding performance of Monty, the NUVB Convenor.

“There was also an opportunity for new talent to shine through and amusing performances were given by students Lucy Bunce and Evie Howson.

“Jessica Titman provided an excellent interpretation of Barbara Castle, the fiery Transport Minister.

“The members of the cast were supported by an outstanding crew comprising of students, staff and professionals within the industry.

“The band was on point as always and provided an excellent musical backdrop to the tale.

“This was, all in all, a fabulous performance and one that the students of Morecambe Community High School should be proud of.”