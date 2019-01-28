Morecambe pub partially reopens after refurb

One of Morecambe’s popular pubs revealed the hard work going into a refurbishment when it reopened part of the building on Friday evening.

The Palatine has undergone a major ground floor redesign with new bar area, new dispensing equipment, new back bar, beer lines and beer engines.

Refurbishment work under way at The Palatine.

Alongside this is the removal of the old porch structure and a complete redecoration.

Work has been carried out by SR Joinery and Construction of Lancaster, and will create space for a further 40 people to enjoy the Palatine’s mix of music, beer and wine.

The ground floor reopened on Friday with a night of live music, with the rest of the venue due to open towards the end of February.

The staircase, first floor kitchen, first floor dining area and manager’s flat are all being refurbished over the next four weeks and will result in a spectacular new dining experience.

Phil Simpson from Lancaster Brewery, which owns The Palatine, recently said that licensee and tenancy holder Bru Wood had revolutionised the pub since taking over in 2017.

“The Palatine has shifted from being a cask ale focused, mini-gastro pub to an eclectic, buzzy music-led venue,” Mr Simpson said. “The pub has never been busier; however, the footfall has meant it’s slightly fraying at the edges so we’ll be carrying out some major renovations to revitalise the bar area, first floor and stairwell.

“The 2019 version of The Palatine will be in keeping with the general air of positivity currently surrounding Morecambe with the revitalising affect of the Bay Gateway, the allure of the Eden Project and the investment being ploughed by many local bar and restaurant owners becoming visible to all.

“The “Morecambe Renaissance” is very much in full swing.”