Morecambe Prom ‘storm boards’ deployed to guard against wind, rain and tides

‘Storm boards’ have been deployed along Morecambe Prom to guard against high tides and strong winds over the weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain on Saturday night, September 28, into Sunday.

Morecambe's new wave reflection wall

Lancaster City Council said: “We’ll be deploying the storm boards along Morecambe promenade today as a precautionary measure in anticipation of what are expected to be the highest tides of the year and strong winds over the weekend.

“Bespoke boards perfectly fit each of the pedestrian entrances to the promenade and prevent any water, sand and shingle from spilling over onto the road.

“They were redesigned as part of the new £10.8m wave reflection wall, which reduces flood risk to 11,400 homes and 2,246 commercial properties.

“The storm boards will remain in place until at least Monday, when the risk will be reassessed.”