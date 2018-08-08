Morecambe pick up vital points at home to bottom club Preston

Morecambe picked up a much-needed win against bottom of the table Preston at Woodhill Lane on Saturday.

Visiting captain Nizam Patel won the toss and elected to bat first, but his team could only manage 79 runs as Morecambe claimed a seven wicket victory.

Patel (9) was the first man to fall with the score on 12, Jamie Cassidy (3-32) taking his first wicket of the day, Daniel Edwards taking the catch.

Tousif Patel (13) was then bowled by Cassidy to leave Preston on 30-2, and Rizwan Patel (3) wasn’t far behind, bowled by Daniel Edwards (6-17) as Preston were left wobbling on 32-3.

Haroon Patel (5) departed soon after, caught by Stefan Dixon off Cassidy, as did Asif Mahmood (0), who was caught by Lloyd Smith off Edwards to leave the visitors on 45-5.

Things got worse for Preston when Suhel Patel (9) was caught by Dixon off Edwards, and despite a brief partnership between Irfan Patel (15) and Soyab Patel (9), the former was soon bowled by Edwards with the score now on 64-7.

Mohammed Harish (0) came in but he was sent back to the pavilion straight away after being bowled by Edwards, and Soyab Patel failed to make double figures, with Dixon (1-12) taking his only wicket of the day with Preston now on 72-9.

Edwards then took the final wicket of Preston’s innings, bowling Munaf Gurji (6) as Preston were all out for 79 in 29.4 overs.

Morecambe had very few problems reaching their target, they got over the finish line in 22.5 overs.

However, they did lose Luke Pearson (7) early on with the score on 14, he was caught by Asif Mahmood off Rizwan Patel (1-17) and then Gurdeep Farma (9) was bowled Soyab Patel (1-9) to leave Morecambe on 16-2.Luke Jongwe (28no) and Peter Deeks (18) settled things down for Morecambe though, taking the score to 46 before Deeks caught by Mohammed Harish off Munaf Gurji (1-11).

However, any hopes Preston had of a victory were soon distinguished as Jongwe and captain Ryan Pearson (16no) saw the hosts home, finishing on 80-3 to claim an important 15 points in their fight to avoid relegation.