Morecambe pick up vital points at Barrow after losing draw

Morecambe picked up six points at home to Barrow on Saturday following their losing draw at Woodhill Lane.

Barrow captain, Glen Kermode, won the toss and chose to bat first, with his side finishing on 244-8 from their 50 overs.

Opener Toby Mowat was pivotal for the visitors, finishing on 109 before being caught by Jamie Heywood off Daniel Edwards (3-68), while Robin Adams (1) was caught by Damian Gudgeon off Luke Jongwe (1-35).

Grant Roelofsen also put in a very good performance for Barrow, scoring 67 before being bowled by Jamie Cassidy(4-53), and the Morecambe man also got rid of Ryan Gilmour (13) with the help of Gudgeon.

Cassidy was in fine form, removing Greg Reynolds (20) also, Jongwe taking the catch, and Daryl Wearing could only muster a knock of one before holing out to Gudgeon off the bowling of Edwards.

Cassidy struck again, bowling Sam Henderson (0), as did Edwards as he had Jack Hill-Eades (0) caught, leaving Kermode (9no) and Jordan Nicholson (2no) to see the innings out.

Morecambe’s reply got off to a very good start, both openers reaching double figures until Heywood (63) was caught by Kermode off Gary Collins (3-70) and Luke Pearson (25) was caught by Roelofsen off Henderson (1-16).

Reynolds (3-75) then ripped into Morecambe’s attack, removing Jongwe (78), Hill-Eades with the catch, and he bowled Gurdeep Farma (0) and captain Ryan Pearson (14) to leave the home side’s order in tatters.

Colins then combined with Roelofsen to have Alex Briggs (10) and Edwards (2) stumped, and although Stefan Dixon (13no) and Cassidy (4no) managed to remain unbeaten at the crease, they fell short of their target, finishing on 220-7, as the visitors came away with 11 points. Morecambe now sit tenth in the Northern Premier League.