Morecambe MP welcomes police council tax increase

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris says he welcomes an extra £6m in police funding for Lancashire in 2018/19 which will be raised through an increase in council tax.

A vote in Parliament on the Police Funding Grant on Wednesday February 7 allowed Police and Crime Commissioners to increase police council tax precepts by up to £1 a month for the average household.

Photo Neil Cross Police raid a house in Brookfield, Preston, during Operation Nexus Clive Grunshaw

But Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said that council tax is not the best and fairest way to fund the police.

He said: “Demand on the policing service continues to increase, and it is disappointing that the Government have not responded to this with central funding – this is a short term, unsustainable fix and not the answer to the funding of policing.”

Mr Morris said that the total direct resource funding in 2017/18 was £260.3m which will increase to £266.5m in 2018/19 as a result of the vote.

He said: “I welcome today’s increase in police funding and was pleased to be present to vote on this important motion.

Councillor Lizzi Collinge.

“Lancashire Police are doing a fantastic job in the community in Morecambe and Lunesdale and this commitment to give them extra funding allows them to carry on with the fantastic job they are doing.

“I was appalled that Labour voted against a £450m pound increase in police funding and voted against an increase of £50m to counter terrorism.”

In an open letter to Mr Morris, Labour County Councillor Lizzi Collinge, who has been chosen to stand for the Morecambe and Lunesdale seat at the next general election, said that Labour would be calling on the Government to urgently think again and come back with a fair settlement that properly protects communities.

She added: “And we are calling on Tory MPs to stand up for their constituents by voting down Theresa May’s latest cuts to police budget.”

Mr Grunshaw previously told the Lancaster Guardian that the extra money raised is not likely to create any new officer posts.

Lancashire Police needs to save £16m by 2020 - on top of £72m already saved - and any increase in council tax would only go towards plugging this gap.

He said: “It is disappointing that David Morris is not being honest with council tax payers about the Government’s latest policing funding settlement.

“Any additional money towards policing in Lancashire has had to come through Council Tax, passing the buck onto local tax payers to paper over some of the cracks caused by years of austerity.

“Residents who took part in my consultation have indicated clearly that they want to see money invested in the police with a large majority supporting my proposed changes.

“These will add an estimated £5m to the policing budget in Lancashire and protect some roles that otherwise would have been under threat.

“I don’t agree that Council Tax is the best or fairest way to fund the police. Areas with similar budgets to Lancashire, like Essex and Sussex, are able to raise 40-50 per cent more than we can with exactly the same increase in the precept.

“However, as this is the only tool available to me to ensure there aren’t further cuts to our policing budget, this has to be the course we take.”