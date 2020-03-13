Morecambe MP says 'don't panic' after Eden Project North is not mentioned in the budget

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris said the plans are still going ahead despite not meeting the criteria for Treasury support.

Lancaster City Council said a planning application for the project was still expected early next year.

An artist's impression of Eden Project North in Morecambe.

Mr Morris said: "The Eden Project in Morecambe is still going ahead despite not meeting the criteria for Treasury support today.

"The political will is there and I have been working extremely hard behind the scenes with the Eden team to ensure that their final business case was compliant.

"We have faced a number of issues which unfortunately meant that the financial ask was not green book compliant in order to be in today’s budget.

"One of the main factors delaying the budget sign off was that of land certainty.

An artist's impression of Eden Project North in Morecambe.

"Lancaster City Council only signed off the land a week before the budget and this was just too late for the project to be considered in this budget.

"It is disappointing that this could not be resolved much earlier but as this is now signed off it puts us in a good position going forward.

"There were some other minor points that needed to be strengthened by Eden and I understand that this has now been completed.

"The Northern Powerhouse Minister has instructed his civil servants to work quickly and diligently with the Eden Team to ensure that all of the green book criteria can be met imminently so that the project is ready for the green light at the next fiscal event in a few months.

"The political will is there to make this happen and once the Green Book criteria is met we will be certain to get this funding."

Coun Dr Erica Lewis, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: "We are disappointed that there was no funding announcement for Eden North in the budget, but along with each of Eden’s partners we remain fully committed to ensuring this project becomes a reality.

"Eden will bring major economic and tourism boosts to the region, as well as transforming Morecambe into a 21st-century seaside resort.

"There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes with a project of this scale and complexity. We have been working closely with Eden and all involved in this project to ensure it progresses as swiftly as possible and we’re delighted that last week we were able to complete the land deal, which brings us another step closer on this journey.

"A planning application for the project is expected to be submitted in early 2021.”

The Eden Project has been contacted for comment.