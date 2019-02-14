Morecambe MP David Morris raises concern over political interference in town charity

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris says he is “greatly concerned” that a charity in the town is being “interfered with politically”.

During a debate about charities and volunteers in the House of Commons on February 13, Mr Morris said: “Does the Minister agree that charities should remain autonomous and should not be interfered with politically?

“I am greatly concerned about a charity in Morecambe that is undergoing that process at this moment.”

Mr Morris said he could not currently reveal the identity of the charity in question.

In response, Mims Davies, assistant whip (HM Treasury), the parliamentary under-secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, said: “I thank my hon. Friend for referring to something that is happening in his community and may be a worry.

“The Charity Commission plays an important role in giving us comfort in that respect.

“It is an independent registrar, and it is the regulator of charities.

“The Government have recognised the demand for its services by granting it an extra £5 million a year to help our charities to be at their best.

“If my hon. Friend has any concerns about that specific case, I shall be happy to meet him.”

In a statement, Mr Morris told The Visitor and The Lancaster Guardian: “At the moment we are not able to make a public comment on the particular charity as it is a result of an investigation.

“I was required to raise the issue in the chamber to allow the relevant Minister to also investigate these allegations which at this stage are confidential.”