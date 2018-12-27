Morecambe midfielder Wildig suffers knee injury

Aaron Wildig will have a scan on his knee after picking up an injury in the closing stages of Morecambe's 3-1 defeat at Tranmere Rovers on Boxing Day.

The midfielder suffered the setback in injury time, as manager Jim Bentley contemplates a growing casualty list.

Aaron Wildig was injured late on at Tranmere Rovers.

Bentley said: "At the minute we've got to nurse through with the likes of Zak Mills, (it was his) first game against Tranmere.

"Andrew Tutte's coming back from injury, we've got to be careful not to flog them too much, we're going to have to manage them two certainly.

"We got a couple of bumps and bruises against Tranmere, as we did against Cambridge.

"Aaron Wildig's our biggest concern at the minute, in the 90th minute (against Tranmere) a block tackle, got a bit of a knee injury so we'll have to assess that and see how he is.

"It's only 24 hours since the game. we've got to make sure we give him time to settle down but he will go for a scan and see how he is.

"Obviously we've got the injuries we know about, with the likes of (Andy) Fleming, (James) Sinclair and (Lamin) Jagne, Barry Roche has been out with a wrist injury.

"Luke Conlan's another one who's played large spells this season, he's missed the last couple of games so he's another one we are assessing at the minute, he's not too far away.

"We've had loads, then they clear up and suddenly a couple of games back to back and at this stage of the season it just seems to have come back round again, we've picked a couple more up.

"But that's life, that's the game, we've got to take it on the chin first and foremost but do right by the individual players and and whichever players step up into the starting 11 have got to go and do the best that they can."