Morecambe man to represent GB at King Power Quad Nations tournament

A Paralympic athlete and serviceman who has competed around the world, has once again been selected to represent Team GB in the King Power Quad Nations wheelchair rugby tournament.

Former RAF serviceman Stuart Robinson, who lives in Morecambe, will be representing his country to play against Japan, Canada and France at the beginning of March.

The 36-year-old, who has already tasted wheelchair rugby success at the Invictus Games in 2016, winning a bronze medal, was also selected for the Paralympic Inspiration Programme in 2016, and attended the Rio Paralympic games.

In 2017 he was again part of the Invictus team, along with being part of the quad who successfully retained their title at the 2017 European championships.

Last year he played in the inaugural Quad Nations Event held in Leicester, and has said he is thrilled to be back again for a second chance to take the title from current champions Japan.

“To represent Team GB once again is an honour and the whole team is looking forward to playing with some of the best athletes in the world.

“We are determined to win this year and are training hard to make sure we take home the title, as we believe we are at the top of our game,” he said.

Stuart was serving with the RAF Regiment and whilst on his fourth tour of Afghanistan, when he was injured by an explosion.

“He was introduced to the sport in 2014 and hasn’t looked back.

Fast paced and violent, players compete in specially-designed, manual wheelchairs and must meet a minimum disability criterion, classifiable under the sport classification rules.

All competing athletes were either born with physical disabilities, or have suffered illness which has affected their mobility, or else experienced life-changing injuries through accidents, including those serving in the armed forces.

Described by spectators and sports commentators as brutal, the supercharged tournament will be held at Leicester’s Morningside Arena between Friday, March 1 and Sunday, March 3, bringing together three incredible days of the world’s best ‘Murderball’ teams for this intense, elite-standard competition.

Competing, Great Britain will be up against Japan, who won the gold medal at the World Wheelchair Rugby Championships held in Sydney last summer; Canada who is currently ranked fourth in the world and France ranked seventh.

The tournament marks an important performance opportunity for Great Britain ahead of the 2019 European Championships in Denmark where Team GB will defend their title, and ahead of the World Wheelchair Rugby Challenge which will be played alongside the Rugby World Cup in Tokyo in October and involve the top eight teams in the world.

David Pond, Chief Executive Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby added: “We are looking forward to playing some of the best teams in the world here in Leicester and the tournament is an important step on our way to Tokyo.

“A big thank you to our title sponsor King Power and to the many businesses who are also supporting the event.”