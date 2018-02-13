Morecambe Lifeboat Station help out filmmakers

A group of filmmakers have sought assistance at Morecambe Lifeboat Station but there’s no emergency – it’s all in the cause of documenting the resort’s heritage.

‘LuneTube’ are a group of filmmakers and history enthusiasts, who devote their spare time to producing short films about the heritage of North Lancashire.

They release their work online and have attracted more than 30,000 views since launching in September.

The team have already documented everything from the Ashton Memorial in Lancaster, to an iconic red telephone box in Priest Hutton.

They’ve found treasure on Morecambe Promenade and traced the history of the resort’s cinemas.

The latest film focuses on Poulton-le-Sands; the village which pre-dates the growth of the town of Morecambe.

It marks the LuneTube debut of presenter Peter Wade; a local historian well known for his guided walks in the district.

The team sought the help of the RNLI, to film a piece of art which is now housed in Morecambe Lifeboat Station.

A pebble mosaic, once displayed in the now closed Bradford and Bingley Building Society on Euston Road, was gifted to the RNLI in 2001.

It isn’t usually accessible to the public, as it hangs in the station boat room, but the team were given special access.

Janine Bebbington, LuneTube Director, said: “The mosaic is rather wonderful, as it shows a map of the old village of Poulton, made entirely of pebbles.

“This tied-in beautifully with our film, which reveals how the buildings in Poulton were often made from stones from the beach.”