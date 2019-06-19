Morecambe lifeboat shop pair thanks

The RNLI has recently presented framed letters of thanks to two dedicated local volunteers in recognition of more than 20 years of service to the charity.

Clara Goodchild started volunteering in Morecambe’s lifeboat shop when it first opened in 1998 and only recently retired due to ill health.

Maria Wardlow started a few months later and is still volunteering.

RNLI volunteer deputy launching authority, Colin Midwinter, said: “The dedicated volunteers who sacrifice their time to work in our shops make an enormous contribution to our charity’s ability to save lives at sea.

“Without the support of people like them, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.” Anyone interested in volunteering for the RNLI can contact jennifermkay@outlook.com for a chat.