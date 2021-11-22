Morecambe lifeboat crews called out after walkers cut off by tide at Silverdale during weekend walk

Morecambe RNLI teams were called out to Silverdale on Sunday. Photo: Morecambe RNLI

Morecambe RNLI were sent an emergency call at 11am on Sunday to say that three groups of walkers had been cut off by the incoming tide at Silverdale.

With high water set for just after noon, a swift decision was made to launch both the inshore hovercraft and the inshore lifeboat by lifeboat operations oanager Steve Wilson.

Both craft immediately made their way to the area, where they began their respective search tasking between White Creek and Jenny Brown's Point to confirm all had got ashore. The Arnside Coastguard team also searched tenaciously the shoreline.

Wind conditions were worsening making piloting the hovercraft testing, but Adam Mills did an excellent job in what was his first incident as a recently qualified hovercraft pilot.

His training shone through, enabling the hovercraft to continue throughout.

Once all casualties were accounted for both craft made back to their respective stations.