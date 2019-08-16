Morecambe lifeboat crew recovers kayak from River Lune

Morecambe’s volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew was called out to help recover a kayak from the River Lune.

HM Coastguard alerted the crew at around 2pm on Wednesday August 14 to investigate a reported sighting, from a member of the public, of an unattended kayak on the river bank near Overton.

Launching from the hovercraft station by the Stone Jetty, the crew made their way upriver and located the kayak before beginning a search of the immediate area for any possible casualty.

After satisfying themselves that none was present, the volunteers took the kayak on board and transported it to Snatchems, where they transferred it over to members of the local Coastguard team.

Due to the deteriorating weather conditions the volunteers had to recover the hovercraft onto its transporter at Sunderland Point, eventually returning to Station by road.

Morecambe RNLI volunteer deputy launching authority, Colin Midwinter, said: “It was important that the crew were able to establish there was no injured or stranded casualty present.

“It would appear that the kayak had been washed ashore by the tide and it is likely that it would have moved again on the next tide.

“By recovering it, the crew have prevented another alert and possibly enabled the Coastguard to return the kayak to its owner.”