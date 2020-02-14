Morecambe lifeboat crew film rescue of man cut off by tide

The RNLI's Morecambe Inshore Lifeboat and Hovercraft crew rescued a man who had been cut off by the tide at Sunderland Point this week.

Morecambe Lifeboat Station received a call at 1.55pm on Thursday February 13 that a man was in need of assistance in Morecambe Bay.

RNLI Morecambe out in the bay.

Deputy Launch Authority Justin Mawtus authorised a crew to head out into the water under the helm of Trevor McMeeking for the Inshore Lifeboat, and hovercraft under the command of Daniel Kirk.

Upon arrival the lifeboat crew went to assist the man and waited with him until the arrival of the hovercraft.

He was then transferred to the hovercraft who returned to the shore and left him with HM Coastguard.

Justin Mawtus Deputy Launch Authority, said: “The bay has fast incoming tides which are a danger in themselves.

"Anyone who does venture out on the bay they need to be aware of the tide times and stick close to the shore”.