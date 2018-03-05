Morecambe lifeboat crew called to River Lune rescue

Morecambe’s volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew were called out on Sunday (March 4) to aid a person of a capsized boat on the River Lune.

At 11.30am on Sunday, Morecambe’s volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew were tasked by the Coastguard to go to the aid of a person believed to be in the water.

This came after a member of the public reported that a sailing boat had capsized on the River Lune near Glasson Dock.

The Morecambe crew were en route with the inshore lifeboat and inshore rescue hovercraft, to their launch site at Snatchems when they were stood down because the casualty had contacted the Coastguard, by telephone, to inform them that he had managed to make his own way to shore and was safe.