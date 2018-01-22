Morecambe lifeboat crew called out to woman in ‘low mood’

Lifeboat crews were called out to Sandylands Promenade in Morecambe in the early hours of Monday morning following reports of a woman in “low mood”.

The volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew were called to assist the police and coastguard at 4am on Monday January 22, after responding to reports of a woman standing at the water’s edge who they feared was going to enter the water.

Within 10 minutes of the request, the inshore lifeboat and inshore rescue hovercraft were launched onto the ebbing tide, and proceeding to the scene, when they were stood down by Coastguard control; following reports that the woman was safely ashore and in no danger.

Kevin Jackson, Morecambe RNLI volunteer lifeboat operations manager said: “On this occasion we were stood down before arriving at the scene but the only thing that matters is that the lady is safe.”