Morecambe lifeboat called out to sea rescue as crew watch Shrimps win at Wembley

Morecambe lifeboat. Photo: Morecambe RNLI

The RNLI were called to service by the Coastguard just before 4pm on Bank Holiday Monday after reports of multiple people cut off on a sandbank from the Battery to the Stone Jetty - with high tide due at 4pm.

The crew was at the time watching Morecambe FC’s biggest game in their history, as they attempted to reach League One for the first time.

But not even the Shrimps can stop the crew responding, and when their pagers went off the team duly assembled, and lifeboat operations manager Steve Wilson authorised the launch of the hovercraft.

By this point, many of the people initially stranded had made their own way back to shore, but the hovercraft and crew also brought several others to safety.

Lifeboat operations manager Steve Wilson said: “A successful incident professionally dealt with whilst Morecambe FC were in the jaws of promotion victory.