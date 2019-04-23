Morecambe lifeboat called out to people stranded on sandbank

Morecambe’s RNLI lifeboat crew were called out on Easter Monday to search for a number of people believed to be stranded on a sandback at Arnside.

The crew were called out at 8.30pm on Monday April 22, to assist in the search for people in the area between Kent’s Bank and

Arnside.

The inshore rescue hovercraft was launched, and arriving on scene, proceeded to conduct a search for the reported casualties.

With the tide beginning to flood and the light failing rapidly, guided by directions from local Coastguard team members based on the shore, the RNLI volunteers conducted a comprehensive search including the use of a parachute flare to help illuminate the area.

After failing to find anyone in difficulty, the hovercraft crew were eventually stood down.

Coastguard Control concluded that the initial report was a false alarm with good intent.