Morecambe lifeboat battles wild weather to aid people trapped by tides on bay coastline

The inshore lifeboat was launched just before 11am on Saturday after people were reported to have been cut off by the tide in the Red Bank Farm area, off Bolton le Sands.

Battling rough seas and winds of more than 28 knots, the lifeboat made its way to the scene, where local Coastguard rescue teams were also attending.

Once all the people involved were confirmed safe, the lifeboat made its way back to Morecambe through deteriorating conditions.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “Thankfully, the persons in danger made their way to safety and to the awaiting Coastguard teams and our services were not needed.

“However, we would like to stress the importance of knowing the tide times when walking around the coastline as it is very easy to find yourself in danger.

“You can find find out more information about the tides in your area through tide tables, apps, weather news or local websites.”