Morecambe law firm scoops five awards at prestigious London conveyancing awards

Birchall Blackburn Law took home five awards for their exceptional customer service in conveyancing at the prestigious ESTAS Awards hosted in London.

The firm bagged Best Regional Group - Gold, Best in County - Southport, North West (South) - Manchester, Silver, North West (North) - Preston, Bronze and North West (North) - Southport, Silver.

The ESTAS Awards determine the best conveyancing firms in the UK based purely on feedback from customers who are asked a series of questions about the service they have received from their conveyancer or solicitor. 8,000 surveys were completed by customers during the competition.

Rachel Buckley, partner at Birchall Blackburn Law, said: “We’re thrilled to have won so many awards this year, following on from our outstanding success in 2017 of winning 11 in 2017, the department is very proud.

“The wins are due to everyone’s continued hardwork and dedication.”