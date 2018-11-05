Morecambe landmarks to be removed

Work is due to start to dismantle two unused gas towers in Morecambe.



The sites in Langridge Way and the White Lund Industrial Estate will be cleared as part of National Grid’s on-going nationwide gasholder dismantling programme.

Gasholders are no longer required due to investments made to improve the national network, meaning gas can be stored in the pipe system or underground.

Work will start at Langridge Way next week along with some preliminary work at White Lund. Work is expected to be complete next year.

The Coleman Group, specialist contractors appointed by National Grid, will first remove and treat any water from the gasholders, before removing the sludge and any other debris from the base.

A National Grid spokesman said: “Removing the sludge can produce an unpleasant smell, similar to diesel. This smell is not harmful to people who live in the surrounding community or the environment and National Grid will do everything they can to make sure it does not become an problem.

“National Grid’s gas safety guidance remains unchanged by the work. If people do think they can smell gas they should contact the freephone gas emergency number 0800 111 999.

“All reports will be investigated by appropriate gas engineers to establish if they are related to the gasholder dismantling work or are genuine gas escapes.

“The sites will remain securely fenced at all times with full CCTV coverage and the work will be strictly controlled to minimise any potential disturbance for people who live and work close by.”

Hannah White, Land Regeneration Manager for National Grid, said: “We will remove the gasholders as safely, quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise the impact on local people and the environment.

“We have written to people who live and work close to the site on Langridge Way to explain what we will be doing. If anyone has any questions about the project they can contact our community relations team on 0800 8199 071. We’ll write to neighbours of the White Lund site with more information before the main dismantling work there starts.”

