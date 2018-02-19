Morecambe Ladies Reserves 7-2 Bolton Wanderers WFC

Morecambe Ladies Reserves claimed the double over Bolton Wanderers WFC on Sunday, winning 7-2 in a superb home performance.

It started well for the home side, with three goals in the first 10 minutes.

Lizzie Bradley opened the scoring – she chased Mel Martin’s through ball and battled to drill the ball low under the advancing keeper and into the net.

From the kick-off, Morecambe pushed the visitors back with Bradley’s pressing, this time laying the ball off into the path of Menzies who sent a screamer from the left wing into the top corner.

Two minutes later things got even better as Menzies raced down the left and crossed from the goalline, the ball got stuck under a defender’s foot and Amy Cambray pounced, placing the ball into the roof of the net to make it 3-0.

Bolton didn’t let their heads fall though and pulled a goal back when Poppy Haslam’s penetrating free-kick wasn’t cleared and Kirsty Jones fired home, but with 20 minutes Morecambe hit back again.

Bolton’s keeper cleared yet another attack, Carmel Daniel picked up the ball just inside the Bolton half, raced down the right, took on the defender and from an acute angle fired the ball over the keeper and into the far corner.

Bolton came out fired up for the second half, with nothing to lose they looked lively, chasing and pushing forward.

Six minutes into the second period, Gina Pendlebury found herself in shooting range with time to set up a floating shot which crept in under the bar to make it 5-1, and soon after it was six.

Thier full back turned defence into attack with a penetrating run and with a series of corners, Carmel Daniel added her second pouncing on a uncleared loose ball in the Bolton box and firing home.

There was a flurry of activity towards the end, Pendlebury had another powerful shot, the keeper parried the ball into the path of Orla Sutton who calmly lifted it into the top corner.

In the final action of the game Julie Musesoglu had two bites at the cherry to give the sisitors a second goal and make it 7-2.