Morecambe Ladies 3-3 Liverpool Feds

Morecambe Ladies battled back from 3-1 down to earn a 3-3 draw against Liverpool Feds on Sunday.

It started well for Morecambe when Hannah Williamson’s well placed shot from outside the area hit the crossbar and bounced over the line to give Morecambe the lead.

Morecambe were the better team for the first 20 minutes until Liverpool Feds scored three in quick succession to make it 3-1 before half time. A change in the Morecambe team saw Jess Tait come on at half-time and she really helped change the game in Morecambe’s favour.

A great ball into the box from Becky Whittingham was met by Beth Fisher whose superb diving header made it 3-2.

After that, it was only a matter of time before Morecambe equalised and the goal came from Tait, who cut inside from the left wing and unleashed an unstoppable shot into the top corner to make it 3-3.

In the end Morecambe were disappointed to not get a deserved winner but it was a good second half performance to earn a point.

lOn Wednesday night, Burnley FC Women chalked up their fifth consecutive league win at The Arbories, beating Morecambe Ladies FC 3-0.

A goalless first half unsettled the Clarets but Evie Priestley’s 62nd minute strike, a penalty by Linette Craig and a third goal by Leah Embley concluded a well-deserved win.

The Clarets quickly dominated possession in the game, both Leah Embley and Sarah Greenhalgh drove at the Morecambe goal at pace but were met with a strong blocking defence and some super saves from the Morecambe goalkeeper and player of the match Katie McTague.

Morecambe were able to counter attack up the slope and looked dangerous, but again Sammy Fleck, in the Clarets central defence, did a great job of keeping them a bay.

Early in the second period McTague reacted to deny Greenhalgh who headed a corner ball close to the far post and left the Clarets astounded by her save.

The deadlock was finally broken when Greenhalgh sprinted wide with the ball and delivered a low cross into the area.

Leah Embley tipped the ball to Evie Priestley who shot through the crowded area into the net.

Morecambe were determined to pull back level and came close to giving the Clarets a shock as they closed on the Clarets goal, but Lauren Bracewell was on hand to save at her near post.

Moments later the Clarets were awarded a penalty for a trip on Greenhalgh as she homed in on the visitors’ goal.

Lynette Craig stepped forward and confidently directed the penalty kick out of the keepers reach to make it 2-0.

With 10 minutes to go Embley got her name on the score sheet after Greenhalgh fed through to her to sprint in and intercept in front of McTague to tip the ball into the net.