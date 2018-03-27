Morecambe Ladies 3-1 Liverpool Feds

After losing 5-0 in the reverse fixture, Morecambe Ladies got their revenge on Liverpool Feds on Sunday with an excellent 3-1 home victorydespite finishing the game with 10 players.

Both sides had several speculative attempts on goal early on – Carla Lee’s drive went close for Feds while Charlotte Higginson headed a Becky Whittingham corner just wide for the home team.

It was the Feds who broke the deadlock seven minutes before the break – winger Sasha Rowe cut inside from the left and fired her shot in from just outside the box, looping over the reach of keeper Lyndsey Garthwaite.

Millie Brown then missed a chance to equalise at the back post but the equaliser soon came when Garthwaite’s kick was headed on by Sophie Fish to Higginson on the left, she sent in a cross that split the defence, Megan Doherty beat the keeper to the ball and slide it home to make it 1-1.

Garthwaite made a brilliant one-handed save early in the second half and Morecambe then took the lead when Higginson’s freekick flew into the top of the net.

Emily Hutton was then booked for obstruction and soon after received a second yellow for a mistimed challenge, leaving Morecambe a player down.

Five minutes later, the ball was won in the Morecambe box and cleared through to Higginson at half way, she ran past one player, shrugged off some tackles on the left before unleashing a powerful low drive into the bottom right of the goal to make it 3-1.

Garthwaite was then injured, Doherty went in goal but the Ladies were able to hang on to win.