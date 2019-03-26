Morecambe Ladies 1-2 Chester-le-Street

Morecambe Ladies hosted second place Chester-le-Street Ladies on the unfamiliar pitch at Preston Sports Arena on Saturday, and were beaten 2-1.

It was Morecambe who scored first when a loose ball fell at the feet of Lottie Gray, who calmly passed it into the corner of the goal.

Swarbrick was then again put through on goal but she snatched at her shot with only the keeper to beat, sending it high and wide.

There was then a moment of controversy when Swarbrick was taken down by the keeper when through on goal.

Somehow the keeper only received a yellow card, even though it was a clear goal scoring opportunity but Morecambe went into half time 1-0 up.After the the break Jess Tait replaced Emily Hutton in a change that appeared to upset the rhythm of Morecambe.

The away team clearly identified the change and their equaliser came when after a missed clearance and cross, Thompson Clark stepped inside her marker and finished low beyond the diving McTague. With Morecambe now getting tired some changes were made and Carmel Daniel replaced Broad and Katherine Oldfield came on for Gray.

Again the changes appeared to unsettle the home side and it was Chester-le-Street who started to take a hold of the game while Anna Collin and Brogan Prudhoe took charge of the midfield.

With Higginson struggling for Morecambe with a calf injury and with all three substitutes already made they were easy pickings for Collin, who took advantage with only five minutes remaining. After a neat one two with Havery she was left unchallenged and hit a low drive into the bottom corner of the goal.

Next Sunday the Shrimpettes play Leeds Utd ladies at Elland Road.

*Morecambe Ladies are currently playing their home games at Preston Sports Arena due to the temporary closure of Lancaster and Morecambe College’s sports facilities.

The Ladies play at Level 4 of the women’s pyramid so there are specific requirements needed to meet league legislation. They are looking for club’s to accommodate them for their last two home games.