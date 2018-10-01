Morecambe guest house named as one of best in UK

A newly refurbished guest house in Morecambe has been named as one of the best in the UK.

HotelsCombined, the Australia-based hotel meta-search company, has started an extensive survey covering different types of accommodation within UK.

The newly refurbished Sea Lynn. Photo: BEAN PHOTO of Morecambe

The survey is based on gathering data from millions of guest reviews, and translating them to an official Recognition of Excellence.

The HotelsCombined Recognition of Excellence is not a ranking list but a group of outstanding accommodations chosen based on a strict set of criteria.

In order to be considered, properties must meet the following criteria:

*At the time of judging, a winner is rated 8.50/10 or over with a minimum of 50 customer reviews certified by HotelsCombined

The newly refurbished Sea Lynn. Photo: BEAN PHOTO of Morecambe

*No major customer service problems, nor recurring or unresolved issues

Moreover, HotelsCombined is taking into consideration the way the hotel staff answered the hotels communication team, demonstrating their commitment in providing quick assistance.

The Sea Lynn Guest House in Morecambe’s West End boasts a high satisfaction rating among guests and travel industry experts, receiving 189 reviews for an impressive rating of 9.1 out of 10.

Stacey and Stephen McGinty moved to the area in January from Kent to take over the guest house.

The newly refurbished Sea Lynn. Photo: BEAN PHOTO of Morecambe

They have since renovated the building to a high modern standard and are proud of what they have achieved.

They said: “We’re delighted. We are new to Morecambe – this is our first year of running a guest house and is proof that Morecambe is on the up.

“All our guests comment on the investment and improvement we’ve made to the guest house and also how Morecambe is getting better.

“We’ve been booked out most weeks during the season and are already filling up with new bookings for next year.”

“We are thrilled to be working with the best hotels in United Kingdom and The Sea Lynn Guest House is certainly among them,” said Alberto Castellucchio, market manager of HotelsCombined United Kingdom.

“What is different about the Recognition of Excellence is the way information is gathered and analysed: it all depends on the guest and his or her experience with that particular accommodation.

“With HotelsCombined, 30 million people are finding the best deal available on-line every month.

“With this award, we’d like to make it even easier for every traveller to identify the best hotel for customer service and therefore the best value for their money.”