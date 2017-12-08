Morecambe girl’s hair cut for brave grandad

A schoolgirl was delighted when her grandfather was able to join her on a very special day.

Lily Helme’s grandad Michael has terminal cancer but was thankfully well enough to be there to support the 10-year-old as she had her hair cut to raise money for the hospital where he is being treated.

Lily Helme with some of her hair.

Lily, who goes to Westgate Primary School, has raised more than £500 and money is still coming in.

Funds will go to the oncology department at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary where Michael is being treated and her hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust which provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children across the UK and Ireland that have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.

Lily had the trim at House of Beauty on Heysham Road on December 1.

Her mum Kathryn Brett thanked Rachael from House of Beauty for her help.

“She gave Lily the star treatment,” said Kathryn.

“Her grandad being there made it very special. Lily idolises him. She’s his little princess.

“She was a little bit nervous because she has long hair but I cut mine the week before and that made her more confident.

“She wanted to show her grandad that he’s being brave and he’s making her feel that she can be brave too.”