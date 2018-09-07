Morecambe floor layer crowned ‘trade hero’ in national contest

Builders’ merchant Jewson has crowned Morecambe floor layer David Lloyd as a winner in its national search for heroes of the building trade.

As part of the Trade Hero category of its Building Better Communities competition, Jewson awarded David £10,000 worth of building materials.

David will be using his winnings to support Team Reece – a charity that supports terminally ill children – by helping to renovate holiday homes for respite care.

The Jewson Trade Hero category celebrates those in the construction industry who work behind the scenes to make their neighbourhoods better places to live.

David said: “We’re really grateful to Jewson and the local community for their support in helping us secure funds to help make these holiday homes a reality.

“These children have been dealt a poor hand and Team Reece is helping support them and their families to help make things a little bit easier.”

Jewson managing director Thierry Dufour added: “There are some fantastic people working in the construction industry who sometimes go unnoticed so we take great pride in finding and celebrating those people.”

“We also hope that, through their prize, these unsung heroes can continue the great work they’re already doing and in turn, help build even better communities where they live.”