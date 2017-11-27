Morecambe FC pie man’s new job

A chef whose pies won awards at Morecambe Football Club has moved on to pastures new.

Graham Aimson has left the Globe Arena to become new head chef at Kendal Rugby Club.

Graham led the Shrimps catering team to win many titles over the years.

The club won Football Pie category at the British Pie Awards on four occasions, won Supreme Pie in 2011 and 2014, and also won the Dessert Pie class multiple times.

In 2015 Graham’s chicken, ham and leek pie was rated as the Best Chicken Pie and Best Football Pie by pie-lover Martin Tarbuck who reviewed 400 pies for his book Life of Pies.

Graham had been at the club since 2010 when the Globe Arena opened.

He said his reason for leaving was nothing to do with the behind-the-scenes problems the Shrimps faced last season but because he wanted “a new challenge”.

“The rugby club has a banqueting facility and is opening up a new restaurant,” he said.

“Everybody in the hospitality and catering team at Morecambe was great and I wish them all the best luck in the world. It was one of the best parts of my career working there. I hope everything works out for the club and they get the cash injection they need.”