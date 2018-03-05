Morecambe dad passes test to drive restored car

A dad has faced rain, sweat and sometimes tears after spending a year restoring a classic car on the streets of Morecambe.

Gaz Fleet, who lives on Chatsworth Street, hadn’t even passed his driving test when he purchased the 1962 Vauxhall Victor.

Morecambe man Gaz Fleet restores 1962 Vauxhall Victor.

But the 34-year-old was determined to drive the vehicle he fell in love with.

“I have only just passed my test, I didn’t know anything about cars, but I saw this car and wanted it,” said the dad-of-three.

“I am very into old fashioned things so I saw this and just thought I’d give it a go.

“I was a bit worried to begin with but once you have started something you might as well finish it.”

Morecambe man Gaz Fleet restores 1962 Vauxhall Victor.

Gaz finished the restoration two weeks ago and did most of the job himself including the full body and paintwork.

He even sanded and the stripped the car down on his street – whatever the weather conditions.

“Restoring cars on the roadside is quite an old fashioned thing, a lot of people just take their cars to garages now,” said Gaz.

“The hardest part was probably getting it stripped down and sanded because I did everything by hand, I didn’t have an electric sander.

Morecambe man Gaz Fleet restores 1962 Vauxhall Victor.

“I would even do the work in the rain.

“The funniest though was definitely respraying the car and getting it to the colour I wanted.”

The interior of the car is two-tone red and cream leather seating, which was made by Gaz’s friend.

The car has gained a lot of interest within he community and on social media but unfortunately it has also suffered a spate of vandalism.

Morecambe man Gaz Fleet restores 1962 Vauxhall Victor.

“Someone scraped the side of it which is annoying when you spend a lot of hard work on something, but I had support of and I got it fixed.” Gaz now has the restoration bug and is looking for his car to work on.